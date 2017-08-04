SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Why you shouldn't avoid conversation about death

Mother and daughter

Source: Getty Image

Published 4 August 2017 at 4:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:45am
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauda
Available in other languages

Talking about death makes many of us uncomfortable. But by avoiding the subject, it might just make things worse when the time comes. Talking with your loved ones about your Will, Advance Care Directive and other wishes is important for you and for them.

