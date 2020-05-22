SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Women on temporary visas experiencing family violence

Published 22 May 2020 at 7:37pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Advocates for action on family violence are concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a desperate time for women experiencing family violence who are dependents of temporary visa holders, with their ordeal compounded by barriers in accessing social services due to their visa status.

Published 22 May 2020 at 7:37pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages
For more information on
inTouch
, visit
inTouch.org.au
or call their toll free number on 1800 755 988 Monday to Friday between 9am to 5pm if you live in Victoria.

For nationwide support, contact 1800 RESPECT, the
National Sexual Assault, Family & Domestic Violence Counselling Line
on 1800 737 732 any time.

If you are feeling distressed and need emotional support, call the
Beyondblue
coronavirus mental wellbeing support service on 1800 512 348 or
Lifeline
on 13 11 14 any time of the day and night.

For women’s health-related information in your language, contact the
Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health
on its toll-free number 1800 656 421 between 10am to 4pm.

If you need language support, call
13 14 50
for an interpreter and ask to be connected to your preferred support organisation.

Call 000 immediately if your life is in danger.

 

