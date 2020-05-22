Settlement Guide: Women on temporary visas experiencing family violence

For more information on , visit or call their toll free number on 1800 755 988 Monday to Friday between 9am to 5pm if you live in Victoria.
For nationwide support, contact 1800 RESPECT, the on 1800 737 732 any time.
If you are feeling distressed and need emotional support, call the coronavirus mental wellbeing support service on 1800 512 348 or on 13 11 14 any time of the day and night.
For women’s health-related information in your language, contact the on its toll-free number 1800 656 421 between 10am to 4pm.
If you need language support, call for an interpreter and ask to be connected to your preferred support organisation.
Call 000 immediately if your life is in danger.