Settlement services defend clustering of migrant communities

Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister Alan Tudge Source: AAP

Published 9 June 2018 at 11:52pm, updated 9 June 2018 at 11:55pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Australia's citizenship and multicultural-affairs minister says more needs to be done to help migrants integrate into society, citing poor English skills he says lead to fewer employment opportunities. But the leaders of support services argue migrants are finding ways to establish themselves in their new country.

