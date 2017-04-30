Sherkoh Abbas: USA support for Kurds in Syria isn’t clear yet
Sherkoh Abbas Source: Supplied
Published 30 April 2017 at 3:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to Sherkoh Abbas, President Kurdistan National Assembly of Syria from Washington about USA's policies and position towards Syria's regime after using chemical weapons on its citizens and their support to the Kurds of Syria.
Published 30 April 2017 at 3:08pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share