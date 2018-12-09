SBS Kurdish

'Short & Sweet' health, life-style advice from Dr Avan Jaff

Dr Avan Jaff

Dr Avan Jaff Source: Supplied

Published 9 December 2018
By Roza Germian
The lack of availability of health and medical resources online encourage a young Kurdish doctor to start short videos about health and life style advice. Dr Avan Jaff, who lives in the US, not long ago started posting videos on YouTube, and now through social media she continuously posts video for her followers and the general public, and dedicates her own time to following up with them.

Dr Jaff's latest video

 



