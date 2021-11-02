Singer reveals exciting lockdown project

Vivian Nouri who is professionally known as NOURI is a New Zealand recording artist of Kurdish origin.





Nouri has been living in LA since 2017 to pursue her singing career. She arrived in Melbourne a few months but at the moment she is visiting Sydney to have a break from working on her project.





In this interview we ask Nouri about the reason she's come to Australia, about her debut EP, about the project she is currently working on, the impact COVID-19 pandemic had on her musical career and also about when whether she'll sing in Kurdish any time soon.





Advertisement

READ MORE From Syrian refugee camp to rising star in Hollywood: NOURI





