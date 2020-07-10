SBS Kurdish

So your persistent cough isn't COVID-19? See your GP

SBS Kurdish

Lung cancer seen on a radial section chest CT scan

Lung cancer caused by asbestosis, seen on a radial section chest CT scan. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 July 2020 at 7:05pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australians with a persistent cough are being urged not to ignore their symptom - and not because of coronavirus. The Australian Lung Foundation is concerned that people with a persistent cough are staying away from GPs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published 10 July 2020 at 7:05pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News