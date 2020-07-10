So your persistent cough isn't COVID-19? See your GP

Lung cancer caused by asbestosis, seen on a radial section chest CT scan. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Source: Getty Images
Australians with a persistent cough are being urged not to ignore their symptom - and not because of coronavirus. The Australian Lung Foundation is concerned that people with a persistent cough are staying away from GPs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
