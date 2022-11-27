Socceroos win their third ever match at the World Cup

Mat Ryan of Australia during the match between Tunisia and Australia Credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images
Published 27 November 2022 at 3:30pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Socceroos are very much still in contention for the knockout stage of the World Cup, after a stirring one-nil victory over Tunisia. It was the highlight of day seven of the tournament.
Published 27 November 2022 at 3:30pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share