Socceroos win their third ever match at the World Cup

Tunisia v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Mat Ryan of Australia during the match between Tunisia and Australia Credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Published 27 November 2022 at 3:30pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The Socceroos are very much still in contention for the knockout stage of the World Cup, after a stirring one-nil victory over Tunisia. It was the highlight of day seven of the tournament.

