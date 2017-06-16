Social Media and social issues

Published 16 June 2017 at 8:08pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 8:10pm
By Roza Germian
In this interview with activist Razaw Said, we ask her about her work in raising awareness about abuses and bulling that take place on social media platforms. Ms Said has personally tried to warn authorities oversees (in Kurdistan Region) about human and women's right violations by social media users.

