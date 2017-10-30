Sorry, we're full: Australians' view on migration revealed

Visitors of Afghan nationality wearing hijabs are seen outside Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP
Published 30 October 2017 at 10:59pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:10pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
New research shows nearly half of all Australians would support a partial ban on Muslim migration. Three quarters believe the country is already full. That's according to the Australian Population Research Institute's latest survey of Australian voters' views on immigration.
