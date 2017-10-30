SBS Kurdish

Sorry, we're full: Australians' view on migration revealed

SBS Kurdish

Visitors of Afghan nationality wearing hijabs are seen outside Parliament House in Canberra.

Visitors of Afghan nationality wearing hijabs are seen outside Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2017 at 10:59pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:10pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research shows nearly half of all Australians would support a partial ban on Muslim migration. Three quarters believe the country is already full. That's according to the Australian Population Research Institute's latest survey of Australian voters' views on immigration.

Published 30 October 2017 at 10:59pm, updated 2 November 2017 at 2:10pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News