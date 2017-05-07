Spanish/Kurdish international racing driver

Isaac Tutumlu Lopez's passion for cars started from the age of two. By the age of fifteen/sixteen his passion grew and told his family he wants to race completions. To be able to maintain his passion for car racing, which began early in life, he paid for go-kart races from money he saved. They had enough money in the family to pay for his hobby, but his mother was trying to teach him that it is necessary to work for what they want.





Mr Tutumlu Lopez's parents had repeatedly told him in the past to quit racing because they feared for his life, but he followed his dream to become a racing driver.





Being of Kurdish background Isaac Tutumlu Lopez's dream was to represent Kurdistan in an international car racing. That dream came true when for the first time in 2012 after several good performances in different races; the Swiss-based car federation FIA give him an official permission to represent Kurdistan. His future project is to have a team by the name of Kurdisan Racing Team.



























