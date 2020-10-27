Speaking to Children about news and the pandemic
Emotion cards help children identify how they are feeling Source: SBS
For most people across the globe 2020 has been a year full of anxiety and bad news. It has been difficult to turn off the flood of information and news about coronavirus and the mostly negative report about the number of cases and death. It is easier for most adults to steer away from the news that they don't want to hear, however explaining the event for children most parents have found challenging. Psychologist Saed Dareh explains how best to approach these topic with children.
