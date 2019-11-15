Spring festival celebrations for refugees

Carolina Triana (left), SSI Arts and Culture program manager

Source: Damon Amb

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2019 at 7:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What started in 2015 as an intimate suburban community event has now evolved into an annual spring festival attracting thousands of Sydneysiders into the heart of the iconic Darling Harbour.

Published 15 November 2019 at 7:27pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Settlement Services International (SSI)’s New Beginnings Festival is the brainchild of festival founder and SSI Arts and Culture program manager Carolina Triana.

Ms Triana told SBS Kurdish, that as the festival’s audience reach broadens, so does its program and overall impact in promoting Australia’s culturally diverse talent to the general public.
“To have artists of L-Fresh the Lion’s calibre perform and share the festival’s vision is a testament to how far New Beginnings has come since its inception, and how we continue to attract a wider and more diverse audience year-on-year,” she said.

Ms Triana said that the festival is fertile ground for launching innovative and high-quality arts experiences that promote a deeper understanding across many communities.

“With so much creative talent and cultural vibrancy among newcomer communities, this year’s milestone event rings true to the festival’s vision of building a creative platform for newly arrived artists and makers, while simultaneously creating a space for community building and cohesion.” 

Share