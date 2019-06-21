SSI celebrates Refugee Week in Coffs Harbour
Source: Supplied
Published 21 June 2019 at 7:12pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 7:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Refugee Week is an annual activity in Australia to raise awareness about the issues affecting refugees and celebrate the positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society. Refugee Week originally celebrated in 1986, it coincides with World Refugee Day 20 June. Lisa Steward is Settlement Services International (SSI) Community Engagement Coordinator for Coffs Harbour area. We speak to Lisa about the event and the refugee community in Coffs Harbour in particular the newly resettled Yazidi refugees.
Published 21 June 2019 at 7:12pm, updated 21 June 2019 at 7:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share