'Stay at home, stop the spread of the virus': NSW Police AC Cooke

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke speaks to media Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Published 16 July 2021 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
No doubt the spread of COVID-19 Delta variant has had a big impact on the NSW government, NSW Health and NSW police. The spread of the virus in south western Sydney for nearly a month has been a major concern for for everyone. Police officers patrol the streets of south-western Sydney and especially Fairfield local government areas because some members of the community do not carry out health orders. To better understand the situation we speak to NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke - Commander South West Metropolitan Sydney, Corporate Sponsor for Cultural Diversity and International Students.
