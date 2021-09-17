SBS Kurdish

Staying healthy during COVID-19 restrictions

Source: Getty Images

Published 17 September 2021 at 7:20pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
With lockdowns in Melbourne and Sydney extended, gyms and other training facilities remain off limits for people. A loss of social connection and restricted time outdoors mean it’s not just one’s physical health but also mental well-being that may be taking a hit. However, health experts share some strategies to help you stay in good physical and mental health while you wait to enjoy your freedoms again.

