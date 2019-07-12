SBS Kurdish

Still smoking? You're three times more likely to die from heart attack or stroke

SBS Kurdish

A man smoking a cigarette

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 July 2019 at 7:08pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At least 17 Australians die each day from cardiovascular disease directly linked to smoking. That's the findings of new research from the Australian National University. It says smokers triple their risk of dying of a heart attack or stroke.

Published 12 July 2019 at 7:08pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News