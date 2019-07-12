Still smoking? You're three times more likely to die from heart attack or stroke

Source: AAP
Published 12 July 2019 at 7:08pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
At least 17 Australians die each day from cardiovascular disease directly linked to smoking. That's the findings of new research from the Australian National University. It says smokers triple their risk of dying of a heart attack or stroke.
