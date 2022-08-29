SBS Kurdish

Stop the cycle of violence, be a positive role model

It’s never too young or never too late to talk to your children about respect Source: Getty / cavan images

Published 29 August 2022 at 11:00am
By Yumi Oba
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
How often have we heard phrases such as “boys will be boys” or “it’s OK, he just did it because he likes you”, about disrespectful or aggressive behaviour towards girls or women? Experts say, although these phrases seem harmless on the surface, we are in fact unknowingly normalising aggression as something that is inherent in boys or something that is provoked by girls.

