Students, teachers prepare for COVID-safe return to school

Teacher Sanitizing Desks in Classroom

Portrait of young female teacher wearing mask and sanitizing desks in school classroom, copy space Source: E+

Published 30 January 2022 at 3:41pm
By Amelia Dunn
School is set to begin from Monday for millions of students around the country, but many expect the return won't go smoothly. Each state and territory has taken a different approach to the reopening as the Omicron wave is adding extra pressure to a system already facing significant staffing shortages.

