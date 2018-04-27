Study finds that a third of Australian workers live with a mental illness

Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Published 27 April 2018 at 7:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:51am
By Sunil Awasthi, Evan Young
Source: SBS
A new report has revealed approximately one third of all Australian workers live with a mental illness. Australia's Biggest Mental Health Check-In surveyed 3-and-a-half-thousand employees across a range of industries. The research is run by technology company Medibio, it found one third of program participants live with some form of mental illness, with 36 per cent living with depression, 33 per cent with anxiety, and 31 per cent with stress.
