SBS Kurdish

Study investigates possible genetic cause for stuttering

SBS Kurdish

Teachers identified Sian Williams had a stutter when she started primary school

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 August 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 18 August 2019 at 3:18pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One in a 100 Australian adults is affected by stuttering, but the cause of the speech disorder is unknown. A global study's investigating whether genes are responsible. And Australians with a history of stuttering are being asked to take part.

Published 18 August 2019 at 3:07pm, updated 18 August 2019 at 3:18pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News