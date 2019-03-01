Sydney has an official Kurdish soccer team

SKYS Kurdish Soccer team in Sydney Source: Sam Baban
Published 1 March 2019 at 7:48pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 7:59pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ari Sorani a memeber of Sydney Kurdish Youth Society speaks to us about the newly registered soccer/football team. Although they had been active for over a year, the team only formally registered as of this year and now they train and play with other teams on a weekly basis. Photo below: Ari Sorani
Published 1 March 2019 at 7:48pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 7:59pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share