SBS Kurdish

Sydney has an official Kurdish soccer team

SBS Kurdish

SKYS Soccer team

SKYS Kurdish Soccer team in Sydney Source: Sam Baban

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 March 2019 at 7:48pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 7:59pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ari Sorani a memeber of Sydney Kurdish Youth Society speaks to us about the newly registered soccer/football team. Although they had been active for over a year, the team only formally registered as of this year and now they train and play with other teams on a weekly basis. Photo below: Ari Sorani

Published 1 March 2019 at 7:48pm, updated 1 March 2019 at 7:59pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News