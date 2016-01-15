Sydney Kurds protest about Australian media's "silence" on the continuing violence in Turkey
Protesters Source: Roza Germian
Published 15 January 2016 at 8:03pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

A number of members of the Kurdish community in Sydney gathered to protest, what they call the lack of coverage about the violence in Turkey that has affected civilians severely. The crowd attended the rally which was orgainsed by the Australian Kurdish Association outside of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) centre in Sydney.

