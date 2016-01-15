SBS Kurdish

Sydney Kurds protest about Australian media's "silence" on the continuing violence in Turkey

Protesters

Protesters Source: Roza Germian

Published 15 January 2016 at 8:03pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

A number of members of the Kurdish community in Sydney gathered to protest, what they call the lack of coverage about the violence in Turkey that has affected civilians severely. The crowd attended the rally which was orgainsed by the Australian Kurdish Association outside of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) centre in Sydney.

