Syrian-Kurd interpreter bridging the gap for new migrants in regional Queensland

Sorgul Maho is a Syrian Kurd from the city of Afrin who arrived in Australia with her parents and siblings in July 2018, after spending four years in Turkey.





Prior to the Syrian civil war in 2010/2011, she studied English literature at Aleppo University, which added to her list of languages including Kurdish, Arabic and Turkish.





She told SBS Kurdish that the English language was not a barrier when she arrived in Australia, however, it was a "big barrier" for her parents and her grandmother.





This prompted her to put her skills to use by becoming a Kurdish interpreter for the Department of Human Services in Queensland, a cultural support worker for Multicultural Development Australia and became active in the Australian Institute of Interpreters and Translators.





This was all while she continued her studies at the University of Southern Queensland and establishing herself as a member within the Kurdish community in Toowoomba, where she currently resides.





“Language is the main barrier, especially for my parents but because we have a good life here they have settled in well," she said.





“Before coming to Australia I spoke English well, it was easy for me to find a job. My first job was at a state high school where I was a teacher’s aid.”





Aleppo University, Syria Source: Picasa





Ms Maho said finding work in Australia was an effective way to establish herself within her community.





“I wanted to work as soon as possible because I want to start a new life here to find a connection with the community.”





Initially, when she got her job as an interpreter with Centrelink, to her it was just a job like any other. But she soon realised she enjoyed helping her community.





“At first it was just a job I just wanted to work then it turned out to be my favourite one. Now I am considering it to be my future career.”





She said becoming an interpreter was a way to help people and after realising there was a shortage Kurdish interpreter in Australia - it was the right path.





“It all started with helping people and helping the community because I am one of them and then it turned out to be my job as well.”





Sorgul Maho (far right) at the languages and cultures festival in Toowoomba Source: Supplied





She hoped to do translating as well as interpreting in the future once she completed her studies in English literature.





“I want to do translations as well as interpreting in the future and one day be able to do something for the Kurdish language.”





The Kurdish speaking community in Toowoomba faces many difficulties.



