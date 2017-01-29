SBS Kurdish

Syrian Kurd refugee shares his story of survival and suffering

SBS Kurdish

Ahmad al-Rashid

Ahmad al-Rashid Source: Supplied

Published 29 January 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 29 January 2017 at 3:43pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Due to the war in Syria he like many thousands of Syrians fled Syria. We spoke to Ahmad al-Rashid about his journey from Syria to Britain. He participated in a BBC documentary (televised on SBS TV as well) about his journey. Currently he's a volunteer campaigner working with several NGO's in the UK and Kurdistan Region. In this role, he campaigns and advocates for the rights of refugees and asylum seekers with particular focus on child refugees.

