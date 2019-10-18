Syrian regime enters Kobani
Published 18 October 2019 at 8:12pm, updated 18 October 2019 at 8:16pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Journalist Ridwan Bezar from K24TV has been covering war zone situations in northern Syria since 2014. We speak to him about the latest situation regarding the Syrian’s regime entering Kobani, Turkey's attacks on the Kurdish regions and people's reaction towards the Syrian regime's presence in Kobani.
