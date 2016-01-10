Syrians in Syria face starvation

A starving boy in Madaya Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2016 at 3:23pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A number of residents in the town of Maddaya are facing starvation due to the siege from the Syrian government forces and Hezbollah militias for seven months, preventing basic supplies from getting through. The Syrian government has agreed in the last few days to allow humanitarian assistant to be transported to the town. The report is in English and Kurdish.
