Take extra care as Australians re-emerge this holiday

CHRISTMAS DAY BONDI BEACH

A Surf lifesaver is seen on a windy and rainy Christmas Day on Bondi Beach in Sydney Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 23 December 2022 at 7:07pm
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahead of the summer holiday peak, life-saving groups are urging swimmers to be extra careful near the water, after one of Australia's worst years for drownings. Road safety warnings have also increased as motorists are urged to avoid driving through floodwaters in South Australia and the Northern Territory. Police around the country say they're also preparing for a higher volume of traffic on roads and highways, with all the borders down for the first time in three years during the holiday season.

