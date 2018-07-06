Tax time and what the tax office is watching

Source: AAP
Published 6 July 2018 at 7:37pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 7:41pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Are the suits you wear to work every day tax-deductible? It is that time of year again to get your tax affairs in order. So what is the Australian Taxation Office targeting this year?
Published 6 July 2018 at 7:37pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 7:41pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share