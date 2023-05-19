Tears flow as the Voice to Parliament referendum question is finally revealed
Member of the First Nations Referendum Working Group Marcia Langton emotional as she listens to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Thursday, March 23, 2023. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the wording of the Voice to Parliament referendum question and additions to the constitution. However, the opposition coalition says the wording still raises key questions about the advisory body's legal power and detail.
Share