Tech experts fear AI could end humanity without proper controls
Minister for Industry Ed Husic at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Some tech experts have sounded some dire warnings about artificial intelligence, saying without regulation A-I could cause anything from existential threats to the extinction of humanity. Governments around the world are seeking to assemble codes of conduct to address this, with Australia's own federal government moving to introduce a discussion paper to tackle the spread of AI misinformation.
