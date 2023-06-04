Tech experts fear AI could end humanity without proper controls

ED HUSIC AI PRESSER

Minister for Industry Ed Husic at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Some tech experts have sounded some dire warnings about artificial intelligence, saying without regulation A-I could cause anything from existential threats to the extinction of humanity. Governments around the world are seeking to assemble codes of conduct to address this, with Australia's own federal government moving to introduce a discussion paper to tackle the spread of AI misinformation.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mostafa Azimitabar Angus McDonald Farhad Bandesh

Beautiful friendship forms in unlikely way

VIVID SYDNEY 2023

Vivid festival lights up Sydney

Sedat Yurtdaş.png

What is expected from the runoff election in Turkey?

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

Tears flow as the Voice to Parliament referendum question is finally revealed