The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Although technology has made shopping easier, it comes with risk Source: Moment RF / Oscar Wong/Getty Images

Published 24 October 2022 at 10:00am
By Delys Paul
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Although online shopping offers consumers benefits such as convenience and discounts, it also carries a set of risks. While many legitimate online retailers collect personal data, scammers are also taking advantage of the surge of online commerce to target vulnerable Australians.

