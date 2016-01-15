SBS Kurdish

The “Bridge over troubled water”

Published 15 January 2016 at 7:33pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Virginia Walker founded Bridge for Asylum Seekers Foundation in 2003. She has since been able to further help asylum seekers that are in Australia on Bridging Visas. Ms Walker also dedicates most of her time helping those asylum seekers that are in detention-particularly at Villawood centre in Sydney. The interview is in English.

