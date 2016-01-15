The “Bridge over troubled water”

Bridge for Asylum Seekers Foundation Source: asylumseekersfoundation.com
Virginia Walker founded Bridge for Asylum Seekers Foundation in 2003. She has since been able to further help asylum seekers that are in Australia on Bridging Visas. Ms Walker also dedicates most of her time helping those asylum seekers that are in detention-particularly at Villawood centre in Sydney. The interview is in English.
