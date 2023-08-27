The continued migration of youth from home country
Shahin Sorekli (Chahin Baker), author and journalist
After more than a decade of war and instability in Syria, the biggest crisis is the displacement and dispersal of citizens in neighboring countries and other countries of the world, including at times illegal migration. But youth migration has become a major problem, and many people are concerned that the number of young people in the country is declining and that the problem persists. We ask Australian based Kurdish author Shahin Bakir Sorekl about the migration of young people from the country, especially from the especially from the Kurdish populated regions in Syria, and whether one is able to stop this migration.
