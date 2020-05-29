SBS Kurdish

The COVID-19 challenge for special needs schools

The John Berne school

Published 29 May 2020 at 7:31pm
By John Baldock
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
For many school children and their parents, the COVID-19 shutdown was challenging, particularly for those students with behavioral issues such as ADHD and autism. One special needs school in Sydney is hoping it has mimimised potential harmful disruptions to students' learning.

