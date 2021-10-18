SBS Kurdish

'The demands of young Iraqis are different from older adults': Shukriye Bradost

Shukriya Bradost

Published 19 October 2021 at 10:05am, updated 19 October 2021 at 10:17am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
The general elections in Iraq took place on October 10, but the turnout was very low. To learn more about the reasons for thelow turnout, the failure of Iranian-backed parties, and whether there is any benefit for Kurdistan Region in this election, we speak with Shukriya Bradost, an international security and foreign policy researcher from Washington DC.

