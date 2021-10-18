'The demands of young Iraqis are different from older adults': Shukriye Bradost

Source: Supplied by Shukriya Bradost
Published 19 October 2021 at 10:05am, updated 19 October 2021 at 10:17am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The general elections in Iraq took place on October 10, but the turnout was very low. To learn more about the reasons for thelow turnout, the failure of Iranian-backed parties, and whether there is any benefit for Kurdistan Region in this election, we speak with Shukriya Bradost, an international security and foreign policy researcher from Washington DC.
