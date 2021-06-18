SBS Kurdish

The Global Peace Index report has been released

A display of Aurora Borealis in Iceland, the most peaceful country in the world

A display of Aurora Borealis in Iceland, the most peaceful country in the world Source: Getty

Australia has dropped down the list while European countries round out most of the top ten, and the average level of global peacefulness has deteriorated. It aims to shift the world's focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.

