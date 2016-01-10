SBS Kurdish

The hatred between Iran and Saudia Arabia is ancient

SBS Kurdish

Hassan Hatemi

Hassan Hatemi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 10 January 2016 at 7:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This interview with political analyst Hassan Hatemi is about the rifts between Iran and Saudia Arabia regarding the execution of a Shi'it clergy by the Saudis. Tensions are growing between both countries.

Published 10 January 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 10 January 2016 at 7:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News