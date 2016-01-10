The hatred between Iran and Saudia Arabia is ancient

Hassan Hatemi Source: Supplied
Published 10 January 2016 at 3:23pm, updated 10 January 2016 at 7:58pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This interview with political analyst Hassan Hatemi is about the rifts between Iran and Saudia Arabia regarding the execution of a Shi'it clergy by the Saudis. Tensions are growing between both countries.
