SBS Kurdish

"The Iranian people are fed up with this regime"

SBS Kurdish

Saqez

Credit: UGC/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2022 at 11:03am, updated 4 hours ago at 6:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

We speak to political analyst Khalid Azizi about the 40-day anniversary of the murder of Jina (Mahsa) Amini and the continuation of protests against the Iranian government. Also, in the interview, we speak about the role of Eastern Kurdistan political parties in Iran and their stance towards these protests.

Published 29 October 2022 at 11:03am, updated 4 hours ago at 6:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Khalid Azizi
Source: Supplied / Khalid Azizi
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Melbourne Cup

What is the significance of the Melbourne Cup?

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet