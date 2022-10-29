"The Iranian people are fed up with this regime"

Source: Supplied / Khalid Azizi
Credit: UGC/AFP via Getty Images
Published 29 October 2022 at 11:03am, updated 4 hours ago at 6:45pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We speak to political analyst Khalid Azizi about the 40-day anniversary of the murder of Jina (Mahsa) Amini and the continuation of protests against the Iranian government. Also, in the interview, we speak about the role of Eastern Kurdistan political parties in Iran and their stance towards these protests.
