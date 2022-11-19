SBS Kurdish

"The Kurdish community needs another association"

Australian Kurdish Society committe members.jpg

Australian Kurdish Society committee member Credit: Nader Gariban

Published 19 November 2022 at 1:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
SBS Kurdish has conducted many interviews with Nader Gariban about accounting and the annual budget. But today's interview is a little different from the previous ones, today we are talking about the establishment of a new Kurdish association, we ask the president of the Australian Kurdish Society about the reasons and the objectives of establishing this association.

