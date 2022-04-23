SBS Kurdish

'The Kurdish language is not inferior to any other language': Zeynep Sultan Atli

SBS Kurdish

Zeynep Sultan Atli

Source: Zeynep Sultan Atli

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2022 at 12:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Zeynep Sultan Atli, in collaboration with some of her colleagues, created a special application for reading books in Kurdish called Dengê Pirtûkan (the sound of books) in 2021 during the pandemic. Zeyneb says that so far more than 120 books have been read and that this work is now legal in Diyarbakir and some other Kurdish cities in Turkey.

Published 23 April 2022 at 12:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News