'The Kurdish language is not inferior to any other language': Zeynep Sultan Atli

Published 23 April 2022 at 12:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Zeynep Sultan Atli, in collaboration with some of her colleagues, created a special application for reading books in Kurdish called Dengê Pirtûkan (the sound of books) in 2021 during the pandemic. Zeyneb says that so far more than 120 books have been read and that this work is now legal in Diyarbakir and some other Kurdish cities in Turkey.
