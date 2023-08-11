"Australia, the lucky country shouldn't have homelessness problems"

Sharon Callister CEO of Mission Australia says the country needs around a million new affordable homes over the next two decades.





“I can tell you that it’s estimated that over the next two decades we will need approximately 1000,000 new social and affordable homes to keep up with the demand. So, the demand for homes in Australia will require all levels of government working together.





It’s a very sad situation in Australia, a lucky country like Australia, we shouldn’t have homelessness problems, homelessness is completely solvable”, Ms. Callister told SBS Kurdish.





