"Australia, the lucky country shouldn't have homelessness problems"

Sharon Callister.png

Sharon Callister, Mission Australia CEO Credit: Supplied

The theme for Homelessness Week 2023 is “It's time to end homelessness". Sadly, the number of homeless people in Australia is growing according to the 2021 Census. Around 122,000 people are homeless, and 23% (28,000) are young people between the ages of 12 and 24 years.

Sharon Callister CEO of Mission Australia says the country needs around a million new affordable homes over the next two decades.

“I can tell you that it’s estimated that over the next two decades we will need approximately 1000,000 new social and affordable homes to keep up with the demand. So, the demand for homes in Australia will require all levels of government working together.

It’s a very sad situation in Australia, a lucky country like Australia, we shouldn’t have homelessness problems, homelessness is completely solvable”, Ms. Callister told SBS Kurdish.

