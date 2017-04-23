The Minister for Immigration and Border Protection visits Yezidi community in Wagga Wagga
Published 23 April 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 23 April 2017 at 3:09pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
On Wednesday 19th of April the Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton visited the Yezidi community in Wagga Wagga to help them celebrate thier New Year for the first time in Australia. These Yezidi families have been resettled in Wagga Wagga in the past several months. Mr Dutton spoke exclusively to SBS Kurdish.
