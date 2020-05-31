The push to extend workers protection during the pandemic

SBS Kurdish

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Phillip Lowe speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 31 May 2020 at 2:57pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The Reserve Bank Governor, Philip Lowe, says the JobKeeper scheme may need to continue beyond its planned end date at in late September. Mr Lowe's assessment came during his appearance before a Senate committee examining Australia's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

