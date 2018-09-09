The rebirth of traditional Kurdish costumes hit runway at first Kurdistan Fashion Week

Hawar Mohemmed on runway KFW Source: KFW/Arako photography
Published 9 September 2018 at 4:56pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 12:02pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Hawar Mohemmed from H & L Designs we discussed their work and efforts in bringing the traditional Kurdish attires back to live. Ms Hawar together with her two daughter design all the costumes by hand, recently the have been overwhelmed by extra demand for their colourful and quality designs. Their popularity has made way for them to display their exclusive designs on the runaway for the first ever Kurdistan Fashion Week.
