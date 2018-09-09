SBS Kurdish

The rebirth of traditional Kurdish costumes hit runway at first Kurdistan Fashion Week

SBS Kurdish

Hawar Mohemmed on runway KFW

Hawar Mohemmed on runway KFW Source: KFW/Arako photography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2018 at 4:56pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 12:02pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with Hawar Mohemmed from H & L Designs we discussed their work and efforts in bringing the traditional Kurdish attires back to live. Ms Hawar together with her two daughter design all the costumes by hand, recently the have been overwhelmed by extra demand for their colourful and quality designs. Their popularity has made way for them to display their exclusive designs on the runaway for the first ever Kurdistan Fashion Week.

Published 9 September 2018 at 4:56pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 12:02pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The first Kurdistan Fashion Week (KFW) took place in the Kurdish capital, Erbil, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq at the end of August 2018.



Hawar Mohemmed says this event is significantly important for designers to showcase their hard work, and for her it truly paid off by participating in this year's KFW.



 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News