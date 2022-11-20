SBS Kurdish

"The repatriation of ISIS widows causes us pain and depression"

Hayam Bakkir 1.png

Hayam Bakkir Credit: Supplied

Published 20 November 2022 at 4:00pm, updated 20 November 2022 at 4:13pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Hayam Bakkir of the Yezidi community is disappointed with Australia's decision to repatriate ISIS widows. She says the return of these women causes frustration and anxiety. These women, like ISIS fighters, have inflicted pain, rape and trauma on Yezidi women.

