The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet (SBS) .jpg

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet. Credit: SBS

Published 6 November 2022 at 3:05pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australians are working more hours, on average, than before the pandemic. Yet, one in four are finding it difficult to get by on their income. Rate increases and inflation are straining some households, and putting others on notice - with many people forced to change their spending habits.

