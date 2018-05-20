"The situation has changed in many ways, but torture remains" on Manu

Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 20 May 2018 at 4:33pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 10:58am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Addressing the Annual Human Rights Dinner, hosted by Human Rights Law Centre, Behrouz Boochani, Kurdish Journalist and Human Rights activist stated that "no one can ignore the fact that people have been killed and thousands of lives destroyed as a result of political power plays”, referring to the death of asylum-seekers and the detainees in the off-shore processing centres in Nauru and Manus Island. In an SBS Kurdish exclusice interview with Mr Boochani he said Australian people are manipulated by Government regarding the policy towards asylum-seekers. Find out more in this article in English.
Published 20 May 2018 at 4:33pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 10:58am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share