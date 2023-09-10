"The situation in general is calm in Deir el-Zor, fighting is over"
Journalist Hoshang Hassan
About two weeks ago fighting erupted between Arab tribal militias and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria started which killed dozens of people as fears of further escalation grew. The fighting started in parts of Deir Az Zor province after SDF detained a senior commander, Ahmad al-Khbeil, also known as Abu Khawla, who was accused of corruption. Hoshang Hassan is the chief editor of North Press Agency in northeast Syria. We spoke to him about latest situation in the area from Qamishlo.
