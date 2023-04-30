The Too Hard Basket - Why is it so expensive to rent a home in Australia

A ‘Lease’ sign is seen outside a townhouse complex in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

We often hear about new policies and programs that promise to improve the lives of Australians. But what about the issues that are too stigmatised, and seem to be taboo for policymakers to address? In this episode, we'll look at the skyrocketing costs of renting a property in Australia, which almost everyone agrees has put a lot of people under immense pressure. So why do we have this issue? And what can be done to change the system?

